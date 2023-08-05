Truist Financial Increases NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Price Target to $21.00

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 113.63% from the stock’s current price.

NRDS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup downgraded NerdWallet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on NerdWallet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered NerdWallet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NerdWallet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of NRDS stock opened at $9.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $754.16 million, a PE ratio of 983.98 and a beta of 1.46. NerdWallet has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84.

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.11). NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. NerdWallet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NerdWallet will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,570 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $25,622.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,234.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NerdWallet news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 30,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $258,422.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,477 shares in the company, valued at $5,744,297.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $25,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,234.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in NerdWallet by 1,094.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in NerdWallet during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in NerdWallet in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in NerdWallet by 542.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

