Piper Sandler Trims PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price to $77.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.71% from the company’s current price.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.03.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $62.75 on Thursday. PayPal has a 52-week low of $58.95 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.94. The stock has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 6,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.