Piper Sandler Increases Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target to $17.00

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.61.

Insider Activity at Pulmonx

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 39.34% and a negative net margin of 99.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 4,222 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $48,510.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 395,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,541,537.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pulmonx news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $43,348.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 157,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $48,510.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 395,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,541,537.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,376 shares of company stock worth $516,519. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pulmonx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,151,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,509,000 after buying an additional 18,232 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Pulmonx by 7.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,946,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,103,000 after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,477,000 after acquiring an additional 41,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,129,000 after purchasing an additional 296,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 234.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,763,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.