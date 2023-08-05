HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) PT Raised to $10.00 at Piper Sandler

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.94% from the stock’s current price.

HMST has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of HomeStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet Price Performance

HMST stock opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $38.29. The company has a market capitalization of $197.46 million, a PE ratio of 80.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $53.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.07 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 0.59%. Analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Michel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $299,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in HomeStreet by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in HomeStreet by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in HomeStreet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 19.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 298,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeStreet

(Get Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.