PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $85.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $80.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.03.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $62.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.94. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The firm has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

