e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target Raised to $135.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ELF. StockNews.com started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $118.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.83.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $128.15 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $35.11 and a fifty-two week high of $137.48. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 72.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $187.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 34,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $3,540,528.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,560,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 34,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $3,540,528.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,560,324.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 36,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $3,940,226.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 169,903 shares of company stock worth $18,164,398. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 89.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

