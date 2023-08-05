Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $25.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 million and a PE ratio of 8.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.31. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 8.52%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVR. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

