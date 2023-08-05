The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

The LGL Group Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN LGL opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The LGL Group has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 64.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The LGL Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The LGL Group

About The LGL Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The LGL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 273,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,525 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The LGL Group during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.