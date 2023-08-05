The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN LGL opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The LGL Group has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54.
The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 64.20%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The LGL Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
