Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Chase Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of CCF stock opened at $125.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.75. Chase has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $135.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The construction company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $106.65 million for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.59%.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Chase by 10.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 677,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,975,000 after buying an additional 63,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chase by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,532,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 2.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,971,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 263,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,727,000 after acquiring an additional 36,470 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.
