Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) SVP Vijay Bhasin Sells 2,661 Shares

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 2,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $134,566.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 214,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,844,433.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vijay Bhasin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 27th, Vijay Bhasin sold 2,502 shares of Essent Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $125,325.18.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Vijay Bhasin sold 3,681 shares of Essent Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $184,123.62.

Essent Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Essent Group stock opened at $52.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.15. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $53.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $260.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.07 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 73.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESNT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Essent Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Essent Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

