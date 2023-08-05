Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT Raised to $97.00 at Morgan Stanley

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 121.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.77.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $43.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average of $40.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.41. Match Group has a 1-year low of $30.73 and a 1-year high of $71.71.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 121.94%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Match Group will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 31,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $61,445. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 53.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 359.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

