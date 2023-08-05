Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given New $116.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.53% from the company’s previous close.

QRVO has been the topic of several other reports. Summit Insights raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $106.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.79 and a 200-day moving average of $100.16. Qorvo has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $114.59.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,589,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $408,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,589,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,585 shares of company stock worth $3,309,703. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

