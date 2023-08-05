The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) PT Raised to GBX 2,400

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,175 ($27.92) to GBX 2,400 ($30.81) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 2,135 ($27.41) to GBX 2,100 ($26.96) in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Weir Group from GBX 1,760 ($22.60) to GBX 1,790 ($22.98) in a research report on Wednesday.

Get The Weir Group alerts:

The Weir Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Weir Group has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $12.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.