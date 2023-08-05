The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,790 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,760 ($22.60) to GBX 1,790 ($22.98) in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

WEGRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,135 ($27.41) to GBX 2,100 ($26.96) in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,040 ($26.19) to GBX 2,175 ($27.92) in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

The Weir Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Weir Group stock opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. The Weir Group has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

