George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target Cut to C$177.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Desjardins from C$192.00 to C$177.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WNGRF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on George Weston from C$183.00 to C$181.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on George Weston from C$215.00 to C$214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on George Weston from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

George Weston Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of George Weston stock opened at $113.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.66 and a 200-day moving average of $123.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.53. George Weston has a 1-year low of $99.16 and a 1-year high of $134.81.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston ( OTCMKTS:WNGRF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 2.98%.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

