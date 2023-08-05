Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) EVP Sells $380,200.00 in Stock

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $380,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 404,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,681,104.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Navient Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $18.30 on Friday. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 12.78, a current ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.57.
Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). Navient had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Navient Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Navient by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 491,644 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,113,000 after acquiring an additional 467,779 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,066,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Navient by 914.6% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 311,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 280,714 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,072,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Navient Company Profile
Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.
Read More
