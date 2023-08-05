Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) EVP Sells $380,200.00 in Stock

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $380,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 404,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,681,104.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Navient Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $18.30 on Friday. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 12.78, a current ratio of 12.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). Navient had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Several research firms recently commented on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Navient by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after purchasing an additional 491,644 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Navient by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,113,000 after acquiring an additional 467,779 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,066,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Navient by 914.6% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 311,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 280,714 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,072,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

