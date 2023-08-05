FY2024 EPS Estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the company will earn $4.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.50. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.88.

EL stock opened at $170.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.02. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $170.05 and a 12-month high of $284.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Bank raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.