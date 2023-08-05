Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.60 Per Share

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report released on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will earn $4.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.55. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Heartland Financial USA’s current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Financial USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 0.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

HTLF opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.05. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. City State Bank grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 219.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 521.5% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Bruce K. Lee purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $137,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,574.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.