FY2023 EPS Estimates for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Reduced by Analyst

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for TFI International in a report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.47 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.56. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TFI International’s current full-year earnings is $6.67 per share.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.12). TFI International had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TFII. Scotiabank increased their target price on TFI International from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upgraded TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on TFI International from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on TFI International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.83.

NYSE:TFII opened at $131.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.82. TFI International has a 1 year low of $85.86 and a 1 year high of $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in TFI International by 1,700.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the fourth quarter worth $1,248,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

