Reviewing YanGuFang International Group (NASDAQ:YGF) & Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) and YanGuFang International Group (NASDAQ:YGF) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.1% of Simply Good Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Simply Good Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Simply Good Foods and YanGuFang International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simply Good Foods 0 3 8 0 2.73 YanGuFang International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus target price of $41.83, indicating a potential upside of 9.20%. Given Simply Good Foods’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Simply Good Foods is more favorable than YanGuFang International Group.

This table compares Simply Good Foods and YanGuFang International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simply Good Foods 10.62% 9.65% 6.84% YanGuFang International Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Simply Good Foods and YanGuFang International Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simply Good Foods $1.17 billion 3.26 $108.57 million $1.26 30.41 YanGuFang International Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Simply Good Foods has higher revenue and earnings than YanGuFang International Group.

Summary

Simply Good Foods beats YanGuFang International Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names. The company also provides confectionery products, such as full-size and mini peanut butter cups, and fudgey brownie and gooey caramel candy bites. It distributes its products to various retail channels, such as mass merchandise, grocery and drug channels, club stores, convenience stores, gas stations, and other channels. The company also sells its products through e-commerce channels, including atkins.com, questnutrition.com, and amazon.com. The Simply Good Foods Company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About YanGuFang International Group

YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of whole grain foods in the People's Republic of China. It offers oat germ groats, oatmeal, oat flour, oat bran, and gourmet rice; and grains, including black beans, red beans, corns, and other grains. The company also provides oat nutrient and health products comprising oat peptide series products, dietary fiber powder, oat ß-glucan probiotics, oat biscuits, flaxseed oil, and perilla seed oil series products, as well as oat daily necessity products, such as oat toothpaste, oat face mask, oat face cleanser, oat hand soap, and hand cream products. In addition, it offers technology consulting and service. The company sells its products through its own sales team and distribution network, as well as offline and online channels. YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

