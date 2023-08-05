Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for V.F. Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for V.F. in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on V.F. from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Edward Jones raised V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.06.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $19.40 on Thursday. V.F. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 57,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 400.01%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

