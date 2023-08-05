PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) versus Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Financial Comparison

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) and Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PHINIA and Adient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHINIA N/A N/A N/A Adient 0.75% 8.41% 2.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.4% of Adient shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Adient shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHINIA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Adient $14.12 billion 0.30 -$120.00 million $1.21 36.56

This table compares PHINIA and Adient’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PHINIA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adient.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PHINIA and Adient, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHINIA 0 0 0 0 N/A Adient 2 4 4 0 2.20

Adient has a consensus target price of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.98%. Given Adient’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Adient is more favorable than PHINIA.

Summary

Adient beats PHINIA on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc. develops and manufactures gasoline and diesel fuel injection components and systems. The company also sells products and services to independent aftermarket customers and original equipment service customers with new and remanufactured products. Its product portfolio includes a range of solutions covering the fuel injection, electronics and engine management, starters and alternators, maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics categories. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About Adient

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. Adient plc was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

