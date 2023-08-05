Head to Head Analysis: CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) vs. SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) and CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SL Green Realty and CV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SL Green Realty 4 6 4 0 2.00 CV 0 0 0 0 N/A

SL Green Realty currently has a consensus target price of $34.14, suggesting a potential downside of 6.59%. Given SL Green Realty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SL Green Realty is more favorable than CV.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SL Green Realty $826.74 million 2.85 -$71.63 million ($7.16) -5.10 CV $17.63 million 0.10 -$11.76 million N/A N/A

This table compares SL Green Realty and CV’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CV has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SL Green Realty.

Profitability

This table compares SL Green Realty and CV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SL Green Realty -50.10% -9.66% -3.72% CV N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

SL Green Realty has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CV has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.1% of SL Green Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of SL Green Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of CV shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SL Green Realty beats CV on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 26.3 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 7.2 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

About CV

CV Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

