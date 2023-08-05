The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,107.50 ($27.06).

WEIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($30.81) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,135 ($27.41) to GBX 2,100 ($26.96) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Shares of LON:WEIR opened at GBX 1,840 ($23.62) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.64. The firm has a market cap of £4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,243.90, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.53. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,312 ($16.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,072 ($26.60). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,773.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,814.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a GBX 17.80 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The Weir Group’s payout ratio is 4,024.39%.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

