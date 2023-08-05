Analysts Set Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target at $121.80

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IIPR. Piper Sandler lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

IIPR stock opened at $78.46 on Monday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a current ratio of 17.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.46). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 54.95% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $76.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 41.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

(Get Free Report

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.