Analysts Set Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Price Target at GBX 121.33

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 121.33 ($1.56).

Several research firms have recently commented on TW. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 111 ($1.43) to GBX 122 ($1.57) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 125 ($1.60) to GBX 131 ($1.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 154 ($1.98) to GBX 141 ($1.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 130 ($1.67) to GBX 94 ($1.21) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 4th.

TW opened at GBX 119 ($1.53) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 110.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 116.56. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of GBX 80.64 ($1.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 132.07 ($1.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 660.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a GBX 4.79 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.78. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

In related news, insider Mark Castle purchased 1,559 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.62) per share, with a total value of £1,964.34 ($2,521.94). 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

