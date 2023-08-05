Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$66.56.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

EIF opened at C$49.60 on Monday. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$41.05 and a 52-week high of C$55.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$52.71. The company has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.98.

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$526.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$492.23 million. Exchange Income had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 12.61%. On average, analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.2676431 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.99%.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

