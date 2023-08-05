Haleon plc (LON:HLN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 330.70 ($4.25).

A number of brokerages recently commented on HLN. Barclays decreased their price objective on Haleon from GBX 400 ($5.14) to GBX 378 ($4.85) in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Haleon from GBX 372 ($4.78) to GBX 390 ($5.01) in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Haleon from GBX 250 ($3.21) to GBX 280 ($3.59) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.62) to GBX 375 ($4.81) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 350 ($4.49) to GBX 340 ($4.37) in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th.

Shares of HLN opened at GBX 321.75 ($4.13) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.70 billion and a PE ratio of 2,681.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 323.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 328.70. Haleon has a 12-month low of GBX 241.17 ($3.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 357.65 ($4.59).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is 4,166.67%.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

