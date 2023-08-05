Haleon plc (LON:HLN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 330.70 ($4.25).
A number of brokerages recently commented on HLN. Barclays decreased their price objective on Haleon from GBX 400 ($5.14) to GBX 378 ($4.85) in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Haleon from GBX 372 ($4.78) to GBX 390 ($5.01) in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Haleon from GBX 250 ($3.21) to GBX 280 ($3.59) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.62) to GBX 375 ($4.81) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 350 ($4.49) to GBX 340 ($4.37) in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th.
Haleon Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of HLN opened at GBX 321.75 ($4.13) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.70 billion and a PE ratio of 2,681.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 323.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 328.70. Haleon has a 12-month low of GBX 241.17 ($3.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 357.65 ($4.59).
Haleon Cuts Dividend
Haleon Company Profile
Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Haleon
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.