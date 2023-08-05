eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Sells $1,001,600.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) Director Randall D. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,557,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

eXp World Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average of $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 485.30 and a beta of 2.73.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). eXp World had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXPI. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of eXp World in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of eXp World from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in eXp World by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,840,000 after purchasing an additional 769,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,517 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,434,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,275,000 after acquiring an additional 845,889 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 881,750 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 55,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.

