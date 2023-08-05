eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Director Sells $1,001,600.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) Director Randall D. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,557,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
eXp World Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of eXp World stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average of $15.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 485.30 and a beta of 2.73.
eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). eXp World had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in eXp World by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,840,000 after purchasing an additional 769,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,517 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,434,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,275,000 after acquiring an additional 845,889 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 881,750 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 55,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.
eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a technology platform that provides 24/7 access to collaboration tools, training, and social communities for real estate agents and employees.
