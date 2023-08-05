Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) COO Sells $848,812.50 in Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total value of $848,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 173,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,862,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.58, for a total value of $840,915.00.

On Thursday, June 1st, Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $124.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.91. The stock has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.55 and a 52-week high of $130.74.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FI. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

