Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Camtek Ltd. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Camtek in a research note issued on Monday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Camtek’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Camtek’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Camtek from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Camtek from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.14.

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $46.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.29. Camtek has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $48.29.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.33 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Camtek during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

