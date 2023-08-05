The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) CEO Gerry P. Smith Sells 20,764 Shares

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 20,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,038,407.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,928,083.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ODP opened at $47.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.82. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $53.59.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.44. ODP had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ODP shares. StockNews.com upgraded ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley started coverage on ODP in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ODP in the fourth quarter valued at $28,647,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ODP in the second quarter valued at $26,728,000. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in ODP in the first quarter valued at $9,166,000. SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ODP in the 1st quarter worth about $7,217,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ODP by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,407,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,287,000 after buying an additional 138,182 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

