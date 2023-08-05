Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.
DH has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Definitive Healthcare from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.29.
Definitive Healthcare Trading Up 3.2 %
Shares of Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.25, a PEG ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.69. Definitive Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.06.
Insider Activity at Definitive Healthcare
In related news, Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,240 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $56,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,743,478 shares in the company, valued at $15,883,084.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DH. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $40,540,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,751,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,204,000 after buying an additional 2,365,100 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 57.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,458,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,387,000 after buying an additional 1,988,939 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $12,527,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,361,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,935,000 after buying an additional 1,050,235 shares in the last quarter.
About Definitive Healthcare
Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.
