Freeline Therapeutics’ (FRLN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

FRLN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Freeline Therapeutics from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a reiterates rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Freeline Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $3.85 on Tuesday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Freeline Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FRLN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $1.35. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeline Therapeutics will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Freeline Therapeutics by 17.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $565,000.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies. It develops FLT180a for the treatment of hemophilia B.; FLT201 for the treatment of Type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT190 for the treatment of Fabry disease.

