Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.42.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,783,781,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.