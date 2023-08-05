Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.80.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

HESM stock opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average of $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Hess Midstream has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.59.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Midstream will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess Midstream

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess Midstream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hess Midstream by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About Hess Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Articles

