Scott J. Deboer Sells 20,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,340 shares in the company, valued at $11,896,587.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.1 %

MU stock opened at $69.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a PE ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 1.35. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $74.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The business’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.16%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

