Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Raised to $48.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $47.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Ovintiv has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $59.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.82.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 28.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $58,428.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,195.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.