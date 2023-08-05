William Blair Comments on Bloomin’ Brands, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bloomin’ Brands in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $2.92 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.94. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bloomin’ Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.95 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ FY2024 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $25.02 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $17.96 and a one year high of $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.50.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 94.11% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 37.21%.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

