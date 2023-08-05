GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) CEO Sells $1,206,887.88 in Stock

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $75.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $87.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.30.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GEHC. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Electric Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,002,865,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $330,208,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,044,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,462,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $82,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.