NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) CEO Sells $4,666,826.00 in Stock

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,952,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NXPI stock opened at $213.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.44. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $225.57.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 38.41%.
NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
