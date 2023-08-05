NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) CEO Sells $4,666,826.00 in Stock

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,952,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NXPI stock opened at $213.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.44. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $225.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 38.41%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,149,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,876,193,000 after acquiring an additional 135,849 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,716,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,011,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,876,564,000 after buying an additional 232,704 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after buying an additional 4,695,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

