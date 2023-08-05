NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NNVC opened at $1.40 on Thursday. NanoViricides has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoViricides

NanoViricides Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNVC. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of NanoViricides by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of NanoViricides during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NanoViricides by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 25,012 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NanoViricides by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.

