NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NNVC opened at $1.40 on Thursday. NanoViricides has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NanoViricides
NanoViricides Company Profile
NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.
