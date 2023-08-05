StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Price Performance

Oragenics stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 million, a P/E ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 0.19. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oragenics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Oragenics by 388.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Oragenics by 591.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Oragenics by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Featured Articles

