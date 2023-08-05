PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:PED opened at $0.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $79.48 million, a PE ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.93. PEDEVCO has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.31.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 3.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that PEDEVCO will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director John J. Scelfo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $36,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director John J. Scelfo sold 40,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 224,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 130,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $116,103.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,021,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,249,535.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 68.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PED. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 13.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,352,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 163,162 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 374.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 92,482 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 69.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the period. 3.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PEDEVCO

(Get Free Report)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.