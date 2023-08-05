PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Price Performance

Shares of PolyMet Mining stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $404.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51. PolyMet Mining has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.43.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PolyMet Mining by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 70.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 10.9% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

