PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
PolyMet Mining Price Performance
Shares of PolyMet Mining stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $404.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51. PolyMet Mining has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.43.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of PolyMet Mining
PolyMet Mining Company Profile
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PolyMet Mining
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.