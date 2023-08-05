Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JNPR. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

NYSE JNPR opened at $28.24 on Thursday. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.97.

In related news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $27,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $189,562.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 925,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,062,711.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $27,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,200 shares of company stock worth $457,248. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

