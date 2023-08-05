Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Target from $191.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.54.

Target Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $132.55 on Thursday. Target has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $183.89. The stock has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.77 and its 200 day moving average is $152.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Target by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after buying an additional 1,529,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,693,498,000 after buying an additional 92,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,371,516,000 after buying an additional 80,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,629,713 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,098,079,000 after buying an additional 1,317,219 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

