StockNews.com Upgrades Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) to Sell

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.08.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWL opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 0.98. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,656 shares in the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

