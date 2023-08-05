Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $67.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.31. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $94.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

