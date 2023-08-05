StockNews.com Lowers FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Hold

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

FS Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FSBW opened at $31.29 on Thursday. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $37.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $242.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at FS Bancorp

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $143,841.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSBW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 587.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 81,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 69,732 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 59,615 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,697,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,469,000 after purchasing an additional 44,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $951,000. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

