StockNews.com Lowers FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Hold

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
FS Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of FSBW opened at $31.29 on Thursday. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $37.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $242.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.03.
Insider Buying and Selling at FS Bancorp
In other FS Bancorp news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $143,841.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.12% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS Bancorp
FS Bancorp Company Profile
FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
